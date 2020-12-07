Parklife Returns, Moves Date For First Time Ever Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

It will run between September 11th - 12th...



*Parklife* will return in 2021.



The award-winning Manchester festival took a year off due to the pandemic, with COVID restrictions making live events impossible.



2021 should offer some glints of hope, however, with a vaccine set to be rolled out within weeks.



Parklife aims to return, with the Heaton Park event switching dates for the first time ever.



Set to take place between September 11th and 12th, you can register for tickets *HERE.*



In a statement, the festival said...



Hello Parklife team, We wanted to update you all on the latest plan for Parklife 2021.



With all the good recent news, we’re now looking ahead to 2021, and a return to the fields and good times we all love. It's a party 2 years in the making that we all deserve.



It’s why with that in mind that we have decided to move next year’s festival to the new dates of 11th-12th September, so we can be sure of the good times coming. A huge lineup is almost ready, that we can’t wait to show you in January. Trust us when we say it's going to be worth the wait.



See you soon, Parklife x



- - -







Parklife 2021, a new date to dance.



11th & 12th September 2021. https://t.co/SFyDoElIW3 pic.twitter.com/iW9OsFMLsq



— Parklife 2021 (@Parklifefest) December 7, 2020



