Sinead O'Connor Is Working On Her Memoirs Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





*Sinead O'Connor* has confirmed plans to release new autobiography Rememberings in 2021.



The multi award-winning Irish artist has not had her *troubles to seek of late*, enduring a public struggle with mental health issues.



Seemingly in a better place now, she shared her take on *'Trouble Of The World'* earlier this year.



New book Rememberings is out on June 1st 2021 through Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media, with the press note describing its focus on O’Connor’s “fraught childhood, musical triumphs, (and) struggles with illness” alongside “the enduring power of song.”



Sinéad O’Connor comments: “This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years.”



Deb Brody, the vice



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

They'll be released next year...*Sinead O'Connor* has confirmed plans to release new autobiography Rememberings in 2021.The multi award-winning Irish artist has not had her *troubles to seek of late*, enduring a public struggle with mental health issues.Seemingly in a better place now, she shared her take on *'Trouble Of The World'* earlier this year.New book Rememberings is out on June 1st 2021 through Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media, with the press note describing its focus on O’Connor’s “fraught childhood, musical triumphs, (and) struggles with illness” alongside “the enduring power of song.”Sinéad O’Connor comments: “This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years.”Deb Brody, the vice president and publisher at HMH Books & Media, adds: “Many years in the making, Sinéad O’Connor’s Rememberings is a remarkably candid, intensely personal account of a life both charmed and troubled.”Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MUSCLE movie (2020) - Craig Fairbrass, Sinead Matthews, Lorraine Burroughs



MUSCLE movie (2020) trailer HD - Synopsis: From acclaimed writer-director Gerard Johnson (Hyena, Tony) comes a psychological thriller that’s dripping in sweat, tears and testosterone… Muscle is.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:53 Published 3 days ago Understanding Algorithms With Sinead Bovell



Do algorithms enhance our worst behaviors? How do algorithms influence our world views? Are social media algorithms making the world worse? Tech journalist Sinead Bovell talks with an ex-YouTube.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 13:25 Published 3 weeks ago Sinead O'Connor entering year-long rehab programme



Sinead O'Connor has postponed the bulk of her 2021 tour to undergo a year-long rehab programme for trauma and addiction. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on November 11, 2020

