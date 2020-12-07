Global  
 

Prince William & Kate Middleton Have to Sleep in Separate Beds on Their Train Tour - Here's Why!

Monday, 7 December 2020
Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton emerge from their royal train to begin their visits for the day on Monday (December 7) in northern England. The royal couple is on a train tour for the next day, and their stops today included a visit to the Batley Community Centre to speak with elderly members of [...]
News video: William and Kate tour UK by train to thank key workers

William and Kate tour UK by train to thank key workers 00:51

 Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began a tour of the country by train on Sunday, meeting frontline workers, care home staff, and teachers to thank them for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

