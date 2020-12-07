Global  
 

Kid Cudi Details New Album 'Man On The Moon III'

Clash Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Kid Cudi Details New Album 'Man On The Moon III'It's out on December 11th...

*Kid Cudi* has shared details of his new album 'Man On The Moon III'.

It looks to be an absolute blockbuster to end the year, with the American rapper gathering an all-star guest cast.

The artwork and tracklisting is online now, with Kid Cudi packing 18 songs on to the album span.

It's a diverse guest cast, too, with features arranged from the late Pop Smoke, Skepta, and (somewhat surprisingly) Phoebe Bridgers.

Here's the lowdown.



KID CUDI.#MOTM3
[email protected] f/ Pop Smoke, @Skepta, @phoebe_bridgers, @trippieredd pic.twitter.com/d1edDjMXNT

— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 7, 2020

'Man On The Moon III' will be released on December 11th.

