Justin Bieber Will Perform First Live Concert In Three Years For New Year's Eve

Just Jared Monday, 7 December 2020
Justin Bieber will be back on stage for a special holiday concert this year! The 26-year-old “Holy” singer announced the big news on his Instagram, that he’ll be teaming up with T-Mobile for a special New Year’s Eve concert. “I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re [...]
