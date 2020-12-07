Justin Bieber To Host New Year's Eve Special Concert With T-Mobile
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Justin Bieber will be ringing in 2021 right – with a livestream concert! The 26-year-old “Holy” singer revealed the news to his fans on Instagram, and revealed that he’s teaming up with T-Mobile for the special New Year’s Eve concert. “I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and [...]
Addressable advertising that lets marketers target individual households on linear TV will revolutionize the way broadcast networks sell their commercial inventories and fuel higher spending. With TV..