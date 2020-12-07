Global  
 

Wendy Williams' Mom Shirley Passes Away

Just Jared Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Wendy Williams has announced that her beloved mother Shirley Williams has passed away. “My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,” the 56-year-old talk show host announced on her show. “You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five [...]
Wendy Williams Reportedly Mourns Death of Her Mother

 Breaking the news on social media is journalist Courtney Brown, who claims that her grandmother and Wendy's mom Shirley Williams were best friends for 83 years.
