Wendy Williams' Mom Shirley Passes Away
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Wendy Williams has announced that her beloved mother Shirley Williams has passed away. “My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,” the 56-year-old talk show host announced on her show. “You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five [...]
Wendy Williams has announced that her beloved mother Shirley Williams has passed away. “My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,” the 56-year-old talk show host announced on her show. “You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources