Kid Cudi Announces Man On The Moon 3 Release Date

SOHH Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Kid Cudi Announces Man On The Moon 3 Release DateLongtime fans of Cleveland rap star Kid Cudi can rejoice. The hip-hop superstar has announced the official rollout for his long-awaited Man On The Moon 3 album has the studio effort dropping this Friday. Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon 3 Drops This Week With nearly 20 tracks, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen […]
Kid Cudi Reveals 'Man On The Moon III' Release Date & Tracklist Featuring Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd & Skepta

 'Man on the Moon II' dropped back in 2010.
HipHopDX