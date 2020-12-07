‘Fascinating’: Fox’s Faulkner Lets Mo Brooks Slide for Alleging ‘Overwhelming’ Evidence of ‘Election Theft’ and Providing None

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him



President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies. Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers



President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published on November 8, 2020