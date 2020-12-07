Global  
 

‘Fascinating’: Fox’s Faulkner Lets Mo Brooks Slide for Alleging ‘Overwhelming’ Evidence of ‘Election Theft’ and Providing None

Mediaite Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Fox News' *Harris Faulkner* offered a minimal level of challenge to *Mo Brooks* (R) on Monday as the Alabama congressman stormed through a litany of evidence-free claims that the 2020 election was "stolen."
