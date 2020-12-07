Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ABC's 'Big Sky' Gets Full Season Order After Boom in Ratings

Just Jared Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
ABC’s Big Sky is getting a full season! The network has ordered six additional episodes for the drama series, which stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick in the lead roles. THR reports that the show, based on C.J. Box‘s novel has had decent ratings for initial runs. However, the show has really taken off in [...]
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Big Sky S01E05 A Good Day to Die

Big Sky S01E05 A Good Day to Die 00:31

 Big Sky 1x05 "A Good Day to Die" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD (Winter Finale) - Jenny and Cassie feel as if they’re closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls. Jerrie makes one last attempt to convince Ronald to let them go....

