ABC's 'Big Sky' Gets Full Season Order After Boom in Ratings
Monday, 7 December 2020 () ABC’s Big Sky is getting a full season! The network has ordered six additional episodes for the drama series, which stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick in the lead roles. THR reports that the show, based on C.J. Box‘s novel has had decent ratings for initial runs. However, the show has really taken off in [...]
Big Sky 1x05 "A Good Day to Die" Season 1 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD (Winter Finale) - Jenny and Cassie feel as if they’re closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls. Jerrie makes one last attempt to convince Ronald to let them go....
Big Sky 1x03 "The Big Rick" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Still on the search for the missing girls, Cassie grows more suspicious of Legarski after a threatening conversation between the two...