Lou Dobbs Snaps at Stephen Miller Over White House Not Doing More on Trump Legal Fight: ‘Why Don’t You Answer Me?!’

Mediaite Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Fox Business' *Lou Dobbs* snapped at White House advisor *Stephen Miller* as he raged over why Republicans and the White House aren't doing more on the president's legal fight in multiple states.
