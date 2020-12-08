Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya exits, calls his stint 'nothing short of a dream'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya exits, calls his stint 'nothing short of a dream'After his voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 14, singer Rahul Vaidya has thanked fans for supporting him during his stint in the reality show. Rahul penned a note to express his gratitude through a statement. "To all my fans and well-wishers, this journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream," the note...
