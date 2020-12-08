Bhumi Pednekar on Durgamati: Have to bank on your imagination
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Those who lack an appetite for horror movies often wonder how actors go through the ordeal of filming it. As Bhumi Pednekar breathed life into Durgamati — her first horror outing, she realised that her aversion to the genre was perhaps an "over-reaction". Having shot for the Ashok-directed venture earlier this year, she says...
Those who lack an appetite for horror movies often wonder how actors go through the ordeal of filming it. As Bhumi Pednekar breathed life into Durgamati — her first horror outing, she realised that her aversion to the genre was perhaps an "over-reaction". Having shot for the Ashok-directed venture earlier this year, she says...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources