Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bhumi Pednekar on Durgamati: Have to bank on your imagination

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Bhumi Pednekar on Durgamati: Have to bank on your imaginationThose who lack an appetite for horror movies often wonder how actors go through the ordeal of filming it. As Bhumi Pednekar breathed life into Durgamati — her first horror outing, she realised that her aversion to the genre was perhaps an "over-reaction". Having shot for the Ashok-directed venture earlier this year, she says...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Does Bhumi Pednekar takes acting tips from Akshay Kumar

Does Bhumi Pednekar takes acting tips from Akshay Kumar 02:21

 Actress Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Durgamati'. #Durgamati #Bhumipednekar

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

When Bhumi Pednekar becomes 'Durga' in real life [Video]

When Bhumi Pednekar becomes 'Durga' in real life

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Durgamati'. #BhumiPednekar #Durgamati

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:27Published
Arshad Warsi says Munna Bhai 3 isn't happening [Video]

Arshad Warsi says Munna Bhai 3 isn't happening

Actor Arshad Warsi tells Hindustan Times in this interview how nothing much is happening on Munna Bhai's third part. He talked about keeping in touch with Sanjay Dutt, how he is doing well after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:43Published
Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty [Video]

Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty

After making us laugh and cry, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to scare us with her new film, Durgamati The Myth. A remake of Anushka Shetty’s hit Bhaagamathie and helmed by the same director, G Ashok, the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:42Published