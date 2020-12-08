Global  
 

Singer Ann Marie Says the Gun 'Fell' After Arrest for Allegedly Shooting Side Dude in the Head

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Chicago-born artist was reportedly screaming hysterically when police found her in a hotel room in Atlanta with the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
 Fulton County Records state she's been charged with two felonies — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm.
