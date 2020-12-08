Global  
 

Wendy Williams Confirms Mother's Death: Gone Is the Best Girlfriend That A Girl Could Ever Have

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 8 December 2020
During the December 7 episode of 'The *Wendy Williams* Show', the talk show host reveals that Shirley Williams 'passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago' surrounded by love.
