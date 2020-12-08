Global  
 

'Dune' & 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Producer Might Sue Warner Bros. Over HBO Max Release Plan

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Legendary Entertainment, the production company behind movies like Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, reportedly is considering filing a lawsuit against Warner Bros. over the studio’s new release plans for the movies. The studio recently revealed that its entire 2021 slate, including Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, will be released on the streaming service HBO Max [...]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: HBO Max Is Offering A Deal To Early Subscribers

HBO Max Is Offering A Deal To Early Subscribers 00:32

 HBO Max, the new subscription-based movie streaming service, is now available for $14.99 per month. The Warnermedia streaming service is offering a 20% discount for new and returning members if you prepay 6 months. HBO Max will give subscribers access to everything on HBO, as well as new exclusive...

