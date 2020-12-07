Bob Dylan's entire catalogue acquired!
Monday, 7 December 2020 (
4 hours ago) A leading international music label unveiled the acquisition of Bob Dylan's entire catalogue of songs in what is being upheld as a "landmark agreement".
The deal implies that over 600 copyrights spanning 60 years, from 1962's cultural milestone Blowin in the wind, to this year's Murder most foul, are now in the hands of the ...
On Monday, Bob Dylan has sold his entire songwriting catalogue of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Publishing Group (UPMG). UMPG didn't disclose how much it paid. The NY Times estimated that UPMG paid more than $300 million. Business Insider reports that this is biggest-ever publishing...
Dylan Sells Publishing For $300 Million 00:36
