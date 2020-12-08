Bebo, Saif & Taimur enjoy a walk in Palampur Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur returned to Mumbai on Monday after spending quality time in Dharamshala and Palampur. Saif was shooting for his next ‘Bhoot Police’ and he has wrapped up the schedule. Before wrapping up their short getaway, the couple took a stroll and enjoyed the scenic view of Palampur along with their son. 👓 View full article

