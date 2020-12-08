Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

See Gigi Hadid's Super Stylish Nursery for Her and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

E! Online Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Gigi Hadid has an eye for design. On Monday, Dec. 7, the 25-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her baby girl's super stylish nursery. In her post, the supermodel...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth [Video]

Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth

Gigi Hadid is ready to return to work two months after giving birth to her daughter.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:51Published
Yolanda Hadid Shared the Sweetest Mother-Daughter Photo of Gigi and Her Baby [Video]

Yolanda Hadid Shared the Sweetest Mother-Daughter Photo of Gigi and Her Baby

"You are my sunshine."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:45Published
Gigi Hadid Shared a Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo of Her and Zayn Malik [Video]

Gigi Hadid Shared a Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo of Her and Zayn Malik

"August, waiting for our girl."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift’s Fans Are Convinced evermore Reveals the Name of Gigi Hadid’s Baby Girl

 Taylor Swift fans think that her evermore song "dorothea" hints at the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby.
Upworthy