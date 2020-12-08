Global  
 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses late Divya Bhatnagar's husband of domestic violence, breaks down in emotional video

DNA Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
In the video, Devloeena said that Gaggan Gabru, the husband of her late friend Divya Bhatnagar, used to beat Divya and mentally torture her.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee exposes late Divya Bhatnagar's husband; says, 'Teri zindagi ab jail mein hi sadegi' — watch video

 Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram handle to expose the lies of late actress Divya Bhatnagar's husband, Gagan Gabru. She has openly threatened him and...
Bollywood Life

In viral video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee lashes out at late TV actress Divya Bhatnagar's husband, calls him wife beater

 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Divya Bhatnagar died on Monday due to COVID-19 complications.
Zee News