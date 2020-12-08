Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses late Divya Bhatnagar's husband of domestic violence, breaks down in emotional video
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
In the video, Devloeena said that Gaggan Gabru, the husband of her late friend Divya Bhatnagar, used to beat Divya and mentally torture her.
