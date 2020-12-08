Dharmendra on his birthday: About to work at 85; not playing a senior in Apne 2 Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Legendary actor and star Dharmendra turns 85 today on December 8. He has been widely regarded as the most handsome man of Hindi Cinema and one of the first action heroes on the Indian celluloid. Talking about this special occasion, the actor poured his heart out in a recent interview.



Talking to *Times of India*, he spoke... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sunny, Bobby, Dharmendra to star in 'Apne 2' | Karan Deol joins them



The Deol family announced their new film, Apne 2, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday. The film brings together the three generations of the family, Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago

