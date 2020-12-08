John Legend Left a Must-See Comment on Chrissy Teigen's Latest Instagram Post!
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of herself in her underwear on Instagram and her husband John Legend left a comment that you just have to see! In the photo, the 35-year-old chef and entertainer is seen sitting in her bra and underwear while getting a kiss from her dog. Chrissy captioned the photo, “f–k it! [...]
Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of herself in her underwear on Instagram and her husband John Legend left a comment that you just have to see! In the photo, the 35-year-old chef and entertainer is seen sitting in her bra and underwear while getting a kiss from her dog. Chrissy captioned the photo, “f–k it! [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources