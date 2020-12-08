Global  
 

Nayan: Dhvani Bhanushali's music video will be this year's cutest college romance story

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Bhushan Kumar brings back the team of Vaaste, Dhvani Bhanushali, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, for a new heartwarming love song – NAYAN. Pop sensation Dhvani has climbed up music charts in no time after delivering back to back chartbusters and now is ready to release her new track that will melt your hearts.

While Dhvani is...
