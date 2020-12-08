Dilip Kumar-Vyjayanthimala's untold story

Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Well, we all know that Dilip Kumar and Vyjyanthimala had scintillating on-screen chemistry and a lot was written about it. But did you know that the ever-strong wife Saira Banu did not bat an eyelid? And did you know that the two had parted ways professionally after a fallout? And even more astonishing thing is that Saira Banu mended the broken bridge. Talking briefly about it, Saira Banu said in our yesterday's #BigInterview, "I met Vyjanthimala at a function and I was instrumental in patching them up- and till date, she and I are in touch. We became very close to each other after that and she treats me like her younger sister; I call her 'Akka'. I am a great admirer of her work."
