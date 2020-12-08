Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dilip Kumar-Vyjayanthimala's untold story

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Well, we all know that Dilip Kumar and Vyjyanthimala had scintillating on-screen chemistry and a lot was written about it. But did you know that the ever-strong wife Saira Banu did not bat an eyelid? And did you know that the two had parted ways professionally after a fallout? And even more astonishing thing is that Saira Banu mended the broken bridge. Talking briefly about it, Saira Banu said in our yesterday's #BigInterview, "I met Vyjanthimala at a function and I was instrumental in patching them up- and till date, she and I are in touch. We became very close to each other after that and she treats me like her younger sister; I call her 'Akka'. I am a great admirer of her work."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mussolini The Untold Story Trailer [Video]

Mussolini The Untold Story Trailer

Mussolini The Untold Story Trailer HD (1985) - Mini Series - Plot synopsis: Featuring mesmerizing performances from George C. Scott (The Exorcist III, Patton) as the eponymous dictator, Virginia Madsen..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:44Published
BALLOON MAN Documentary movie [Video]

BALLOON MAN Documentary movie

BALLOON MAN Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The rubber met the road in the early 1970s for Bill Costen. After being drafted by the Buffalo Bills and later being sent to a Buffalo farm..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published
THE HUMAN FACTOR Documentary Movie [Video]

THE HUMAN FACTOR Documentary Movie

THE HUMAN FACTOR Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: From the Oscar®-nominated director of The Gatekeepers comes the untold, behind-the-scenes story of the United States’ 30-year effort to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:28Published