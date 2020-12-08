Global  
 

Arizona Republican Party Now Calling on Voters to Fight and Die For Trump’s Election Fight

Mediaite Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Arizona Republican Party Now Calling on Voters to Fight and Die For Trump’s Election FightThe Arizona Republican Party escalated its hyper-charged political rhetoric by urging people to fight to the death on behalf of President Trump.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims 04:38

 In campaign rally for Georgia senators, Trump tells voters to turn out in record numbers as ‘revenge’ for his defeat.

