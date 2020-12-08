Global  
 

Duchess Kate Middleton Has a Mishap While Roasting Marshmallows!

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) kick off the final day of their royal train tour on Tuesday (December 8) in Cardiff, Wales. The royal couple first stopped at Cardiff Castle to meet local university students and speak about the challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic. While at [...]
