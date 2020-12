You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The U.S. Plans Phased Allocation of Coronavirus Vaccines



WASHINGTON — The U.S. government has made deals to procure 100 million doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for US$1.95 billion and 100 million of Moderna's for US$1.5 billion, with options to buy.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:18 Published 8 hours ago Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent



As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.' CNN reports while President Donald Trump.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago Kayleigh McEnany & President Donald Trump Exaggerate Crowd Tally



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a ridiculous claim about the crowd size of the “Million MAGA March.” It’s not the first time the Trump administration has lied about crowd size.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago