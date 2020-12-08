Former US Cybersecurity Official Chris Krebs Sues Trump Campaign, Lawyer Joe DiGenova Over Death Threat
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () President Donald Trump's former DHS Cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Joe diGenova, the Trump campaign lawyer who said Krebs should be “taken out at dawn and shot.”
Christopher Krebs was the head of the US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. But when he publicly stated the 2020 general election was the most secure in American history, President Donald Trump fired him by tweet. Krebs was pilloried in the...
At a Senate hearing on election security Wednesday (Dec. 16), the former top U.S. cyber official, Christopher Krebs, called threats to election officials by those looking to overturn the result of the..