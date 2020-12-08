Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shawn Mendes Reveals the Last 5 Texts He & Camila Cabello Sent Each Other - Watch Now!

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes‘ appearance on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show did not disappoint, and his Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment was so fun to watch. “You know how sick you guys at the ‘Late Show’ are? You shipped this to me. You refrigerated it and shipped it to me across America,” Shawn [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Shawn Mendes' dad calls Camila Cabello his 'daughter-in-law'

Shawn Mendes' dad calls Camila Cabello his 'daughter-in-law' 00:55

 Shawn Mendes' father is so fond of the singer's girlfriend Camila Cabello that he's always referred to her as his "daughter-in-law".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shawn Mendes' dad calls Camila Cabello his daughter-in-law [Video]

Shawn Mendes' dad calls Camila Cabello his daughter-in-law

Shawn Mendes' dad is already calling the singer's girlfriend, Camila Cabello, his daughter-in-law after Shawn knew immediately that she was the one for him.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:38Published
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes offer up surprise Christmas duet [Video]

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes offer up surprise Christmas duet

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have given fans an early Christmas gift by releasing a surprise holiday duet.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Shawn Mendes Says Camila Cabello Influenced ‘Wonder’ In ‘A Million Different Ways’ [Video]

Shawn Mendes Says Camila Cabello Influenced ‘Wonder’ In ‘A Million Different Ways’

2020 has been a busy year for Shawn Mendes! Not only did he also premiere his Netflix documentary “In Wonder”, but he also released his fourth studio album. While catching up with ET Canada’s..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Dropped a Homemade Music Video for 'The Christmas Song' Cover - Watch Now!

 Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello surprised their fans the other day by dropping a cover of the classic holiday tune “The Christmas Song” and now they’ve...
Just Jared