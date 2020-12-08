Shawn Mendes Reveals the Last 5 Texts He & Camila Cabello Sent Each Other - Watch Now!
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes‘ appearance on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show did not disappoint, and his Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment was so fun to watch. “You know how sick you guys at the ‘Late Show’ are? You shipped this to me. You refrigerated it and shipped it to me across America,” Shawn [...]
Shawn Mendes‘ appearance on James Corden‘s The Late Late Show did not disappoint, and his Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment was so fun to watch. “You know how sick you guys at the ‘Late Show’ are? You shipped this to me. You refrigerated it and shipped it to me across America,” Shawn [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources