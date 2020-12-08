Dolly Parton Gets in a Hilarious Dig at RuPaul & It's Going Viral! Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Dolly Parton is poking fun at RuPaul. The 74-year-old “Jolene” music legend and the 60-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race host had a conversation as part of the December 2020 issue of Marie Claire. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dolly Parton During the chat, they discussed maintaining their appearance. “That’s the thing: There are similarities [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

