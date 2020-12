You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maskless Trump supporters gather in close quarters to rally against California's latest COVID lockdown



Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at Huntington Beach Pier in California on Saturday night, December 5 to protest against Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide curfew order. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 19 hours ago Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims



In campaign rally for Georgia senators, Trump tells voters to turn out in record numbers as ‘revenge’ for his defeat. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:38 Published 2 days ago Trump holds first rally since election defeat



US President Donald Trump has held his first rally since the election.Trump was joined by the First Lady at an event in Valdosta, Georgia on Saturday (December 5). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 2 days ago