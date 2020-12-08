Global  
 

UK officials criticize Kate Middleton, Prince William's 'unnecessary' train tour amid coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Officials in the United Kingdom are criticizing Kate Middleton and Prince William for embarking on a national train tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.
 Prince William and Kate Middleton will thank people who have worked so hard for their communities during the nine months of the coronavirus pandemic

The United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a Covid-19 shot outside of clinical trials. 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first Briton to receive..

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tour of the UK, theiractions were criticised by Wales's health minister. Vaughan Gething said hewould prefer it if “no-one was having unnecessary..

Princess Diana wore a beautiful sapphire engagement ring that Kate Middleton now wears, but what is the real story behind the choice? Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

 Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) kick off the final day of their royal train tour on Tuesday (December...
 LONDON (AP) — A national train tour by Prince William and his wife Kate has received a frosty welcome from leaders in Wales and Scotland, with one Welsh...
