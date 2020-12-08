Happy, birthday Nicki Minaj! Here's the queen of rap through the years

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Happy Birthday, Jay-Z!



Happy Birthday, Jay-Z!. Shawn Corey Carter turns 50 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the rapper. 1. He doesn’t write any lyrics down. 2. He became the first rapper to be inducted.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54 Published 4 days ago Happy Birthday, Tiffany Haddish!



Happy Birthday, Tiffany Haddish!. Tiffany Sarac Haddish turns 40 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the comedian. 1. She was the first black female stand-up.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:52 Published 5 days ago Happy Birthday, Britney Spears!



Happy Birthday, Britney Spears!. Britney Jean Spears turns 39 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. Before signing her solo record deal, she was in talks to be in.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:52 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Nicki Minaj: Here’s The Rap Queen’s 5 Biggest ’20 Moments To Celebrate Her Birthday

SOHH 6 hours ago



