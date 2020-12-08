Happy, birthday Nicki Minaj! Here's the queen of rap through the years
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 (
18 minutes ago) Happy birthday, Nicki Minaj! To celebrate Minaj turning 38 on Dec. 8, here are photos of the queen of rap through the years.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
6 hours ago
Happy Birthday,
Nicki Minaj!.
Onika Tanya Maraj turns
38 years old today.
Here are five fun facts
about the rapper.
1. Her favorite
color is pink.
2. Before she was a solo artist, she was in
a rap group called The Hoodstars.
3. She has many alter egos including Roman Zolanski, The Harajuku...
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! 00:55
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Happy Birthday, Jay-Z!
Happy Birthday, Jay-Z!.
Shawn Corey Carter turns
50 years old today.
Here are five fun facts
about the rapper.
1. He doesn’t write any lyrics down.
2. He became the first rapper to be
inducted..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54 Published 4 days ago
Happy Birthday, Tiffany Haddish!
Happy Birthday,
Tiffany Haddish!.
Tiffany Sarac Haddish
turns 40 years old today.
Here are five things you may not have known about the comedian.
1. She was the first black
female stand-up..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:52 Published 5 days ago
Happy Birthday, Britney Spears!
Happy Birthday,
Britney Spears!.
Britney Jean Spears
turns 39 years old today.
Here are five fun facts
about the singer.
1. Before signing her
solo record deal, she
was in talks to be in..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:52 Published 6 days ago
Related news from verified sources