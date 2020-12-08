Post Malone Releases Pink + Black Duet Max Clog II Crocs
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () Texas hip-hop star Post Malone is leveling up as 2020 winds down. The Southern entertainer has launched the newest line of his Crocs – his fifth collaboration with the brand. Post Malone’s New Duet Max Clog II Released Posty went to his social media pages to get fans excited about his new Crocs. The black-and-pink Duet […]
