Selena Gomez Continues to Film 'Only Murders in the Building' in NYC
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Selena Gomez is back to work. The 28-year-old “Rare” singer and actress bundled up in the chilly weather while arriving to the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City on Tuesday afternoon (December 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez Selena wore a face mask amid the pandemic, [...]
