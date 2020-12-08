Global  
 

Selena Gomez Continues to Film 'Only Murders in the Building' in NYC

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Selena Gomez is back to work. The 28-year-old “Rare” singer and actress bundled up in the chilly weather while arriving to the set of Only Murders in the Building in New York City on Tuesday afternoon (December 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez Selena wore a face mask amid the pandemic, [...]
News video: Selena Gomez says mental health talk is 'freeing'

Selena Gomez says mental health talk is 'freeing' 00:43

 According to Selena Gomez, talking about her mental health has given her a "sense of freedom".

