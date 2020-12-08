Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen Explains She's Gotten Very Good at This With Her Kids Lately

Just Jared Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen is getting candid about a very difficult year. The 35-year-old Cravings entrepreneur opened up on her Instagram on Tuesday (December 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen Chrissy posted a photo of herself with her 4-year-old daughter Luna she shares with husband John Legend. “one thing I have gotten very [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Recalls 'Stress' and 'Shame' Over Having Trouble Breastfeeding: 'Normalize Formula' [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Recalls 'Stress' and 'Shame' Over Having Trouble Breastfeeding: 'Normalize Formula'

"I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama," Chrissy Teigen said

Credit: People     Duration: 01:30Published
Chrissy Teigen plagued with 'shame' and 'guilt' over breastfeeding struggles [Video]

Chrissy Teigen plagued with 'shame' and 'guilt' over breastfeeding struggles

Chrissy Teigen is on a mission to "normalise formula" following her struggles with breastfeeding.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen!

Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen! . Christine Diane Teigen turns 35 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the model. 1. She began her modeling career after she was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published