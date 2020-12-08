Chrissy Teigen Explains She's Gotten Very Good at This With Her Kids Lately

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chrissy Teigen Recalls 'Stress' and 'Shame' Over Having Trouble Breastfeeding: 'Normalize Formula'



"I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama," Chrissy Teigen said Credit: People Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago Chrissy Teigen plagued with 'shame' and 'guilt' over breastfeeding struggles



Chrissy Teigen is on a mission to "normalise formula" following her struggles with breastfeeding. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen!



Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen! . Christine Diane Teigen turns 35 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the model. 1. She began her modeling career after she was.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago