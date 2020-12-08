Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump's campaign over use of his songs
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Neil Young on Monday ended his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission. Young had sued…
Neil Young on Monday ended his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission. Young had sued…
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources