Neil Young ends lawsuit against Donald Trump's campaign over use of his songs

Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Neil Young on Monday ended his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission. Young had sued…
Neil Young drops lawsuit against Trump campaign

 Neil Young on Monday dropped his lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign for playing of two of his songs at campaign rallies without permission.
Neil Young Drops Copyright Lawsuit Against Trump For Playing His Music at Rally

Neil Young Drops Copyright Lawsuit Against Trump For Playing His Music at Rally Neil Young has dropped his copyright infringement lawsuit against President Donald Trump, which he filed after Trump played his music during a campaign rally.
