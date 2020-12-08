Johnny Depp applies to Court of Appeal after 'wife beater' ruling
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Johnny Depp has applied to the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn a High Court ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and made her fear for her life.
Johnny Depp has applied to the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn a High Court ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard and made her fear for her life.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources