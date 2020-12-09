Global  
 

Lucy Hale To Return As Co-Host for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Lucy Hale is ringing in 2021 in Times Square for another year of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest! The 31-year-old actress, who is currently in the New York area filming her new movie The Hating Game, will join longtime host Ryan, and Billy Porter. Ciara will also host the Los Angeles [...]
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: LA To Hold Virtual New Year's Eve Party In Place of Grand Park Event

LA To Hold Virtual New Year's Eve Party In Place of Grand Park Event 00:21

 Instead of the annual New Year's Eve celebration from Grand Park, Los Angeles will ring in the New Year with a special national broadcast and streaming event for the first time, officials announced Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

