Lucy Hale To Return As Co-Host for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021!
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Lucy Hale is ringing in 2021 in Times Square for another year of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest! The 31-year-old actress, who is currently in the New York area filming her new movie The Hating Game, will join longtime host Ryan, and Billy Porter. Ciara will also host the Los Angeles [...]
