Lucy Hale To Return As Co-Host for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2021!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A shocking 73% of Americans don't know how their own organs work



From the pancreas to the gallbladder or even their own digestive system, a majority of Americans (73%) don't know what certain organs do for their bodies or how they work, according to new.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 4 hours ago Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton celebrating New Year's Eve on TV



Engaged singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will celebrate New Year's Eve together by hitting the stage as part of a TV special. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 9 hours ago New Zealand man cooks 20-million-year-old fossil to reveal microscopic shark teeth



New Zealand fossil enthusiast Mamlambo experimented with a bizarre method of extracting treasures from parts of the earth and seabed. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:57 Published 10 hours ago