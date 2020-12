Dionne Warwick & Chance The Rapper To Team Up On Charity Single Days After Viral Twitter Exchange Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

It’s official – Chance the Rapper and Dionne Warwick are teaming up for a brand new song! Just days after their tweet exchange went viral, Dionne announced the news that she had teamed up with Chance for a new single called “Nothing’s Impossible”, written by her son, Damon Elliott. According to a release, the track [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dionne Warwick Talks Friendship and Longevity



Dionne Warwick talks about the challenges of navigating the music industry throughout the decades, and the importance of her friendship with fellow legends Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. Credit: The Oprah Winfrey Show Duration: 00:51 Published on October 27, 2020