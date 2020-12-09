First day, first shot! Alia Bhatt begins filming SS Rajamouli's RRR
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Alia Bhatt continues to time-travel through her films — after exploring the 1960s with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has gone further back in time to the 1920s. The actor began shooting for SS Rajamouli's ambitious period drama, RRR, in Hyderabad on Monday. After an unforeseen break due to the pandemic, the...
Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24Published
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. The two were presumably dubbing for their fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published