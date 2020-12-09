First day, first shot! Alia Bhatt begins filming SS Rajamouli's RRR

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alia Bhatt begins shooting for 'RRR'



Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Monday began shooting for her upcoming multilingual multistarrer RRR, directed by Bahubali helmer SS Rajamouli. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago Watch: Alia Bhatt runs around with abandon in forest, embraces her inner child



Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24 Published 3 weeks ago Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. The two were presumably dubbing for their fantasy drama, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15 Published on November 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Alia Bhatt begins shooting for RRR Movie today S.S Rajamouli's film RRR, for which shoot had begun long back now has Alia Bhatt joining the cast. Before Alia joined, a few action sequences from the movie were...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



