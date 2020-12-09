First day, first shot! Alia Bhatt begins filming SS Rajamouli's RRR

Global  
 

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 December 2020
First day, first shot! Alia Bhatt begins filming SS Rajamouli's RRRAlia Bhatt continues to time-travel through her films — after exploring the 1960s with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has gone further back in time to the 1920s. The actor began shooting for SS Rajamouli's ambitious period drama, RRR, in Hyderabad on Monday. After an unforeseen break due to the pandemic, the...
