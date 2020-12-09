British Chef Nigella Lawson's Pronunciation of Microwave Has Transfixed the Internet
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
This is a brief warning that you may involuntarily change the way you talk about heating up food. Proceed at your own risk. Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of the word...
This is a brief warning that you may involuntarily change the way you talk about heating up food. Proceed at your own risk. Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of the word...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources