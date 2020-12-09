Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh: He taught us a lesson at the cost of his own life
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday posted an emotional note about her brother, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose disaster romance drama Kedarnath had released on this day in 2018. The film's director Abhishek Kapoor tweeted a few lines from the song "Namo namo" in the film, to mark two years of the film's release.
CHICAGO - When businesses' backs are against the wall, they ask for money to work harder. But, even before COVID-19 threw a spanner in 2020's works, marketers were already becoming more likely to ask..