Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh: He taught us a lesson at the cost of his own life

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday posted an emotional note about her brother, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose disaster romance drama Kedarnath had released on this day in 2018. The film's director Abhishek Kapoor tweeted a few lines from the song "Namo namo" in the film, to mark two years of the film's release.

"Dwandh dono...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sushant's sister posts throwback pics of late actor with his nephew

Sushant's sister posts throwback pics of late actor with his nephew 00:48

 Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared adorable throwback pics on social media featuring the late bollywood star and his nephew. #ShwetaSinghKirti #SushantSinghRajput

