Divya Bhatnagar's brother on her demise: The pain is unbearable
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar was hospitalised on November 26 for pneumonia, and after tests, on November 28, she was diagnosed as being COVID-positive. The actress's condition was critical and she was put on ventilator.
Her brother, Devashish Bhatnagar, had spoken about her condition in a previous...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar was hospitalised on November 26 for pneumonia, and after tests, on November 28, she was diagnosed as being COVID-positive. The actress's condition was critical and she was put on ventilator.
Her brother, Devashish Bhatnagar, had spoken about her condition in a previous...
|
|
|
You Might Like