Sean Hannity and Kayleigh McEnany Try to Keep Hope Alive After Supreme Court Rejects PA Election Case

Mediaite Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
On Monday both *Sean Hannity* and *Kayleigh McEnany* talked up the Pennsylvania case that was heading to the Supreme Court, but with the Supreme Court flat-out rejecting it, McEnany returned to Hannity's program to continue to keep hope alive.
