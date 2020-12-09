Sean Hannity and Kayleigh McEnany Try to Keep Hope Alive After Supreme Court Rejects PA Election Case
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () On Monday both *Sean Hannity* and *Kayleigh McEnany* talked up the Pennsylvania case that was heading to the Supreme Court, but with the Supreme Court flat-out rejecting it, McEnany returned to Hannity's program to continue to keep hope alive.
[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo..
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania.
According to Business Insider, the request was put forth by a group of Republican state..