Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Cuomo Pulls Out Rambo Impression to Mock AZ GOP’s ‘Absurd,’ ‘Embarrassing’ Tweet Calling for Political Martyrdom to Support Trump

Mediaite Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
CNN’s Chris Cuomo trotted out his best Rambo impression to mock the Arizona Republican Party’s “absurd” tweet encouraging Trump supporters to give up their lives for his re-election. During his Tuesday night show, Cuomo offered a long rebuttal of “ReTrumplicans” who have refused to accept the political reality that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. In a long monologue, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump fires top U.S. cybersecurity official [Video]

Trump fires top U.S. cybersecurity official

President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the top U.S. cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a tweet, accusing him without evidence of making a "highly inaccurate" statement on the security of the U.S...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:04Published
Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump, ‘Stop the Narcissism’ [Video]

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump, ‘Stop the Narcissism’

On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
President Trump tweets about Clark County Commission election results [Video]

President Trump tweets about Clark County Commission election results

President Trump has sent out a tweet in regards to the Clark County election results for the county commission C race between Ross Miller and Stavros Anthony. More:..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:10Published