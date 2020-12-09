Chris Cuomo Pulls Out Rambo Impression to Mock AZ GOP’s ‘Absurd,’ ‘Embarrassing’ Tweet Calling for Political Martyrdom to Support Trump
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () CNN’s Chris Cuomo trotted out his best Rambo impression to mock the Arizona Republican Party’s “absurd” tweet encouraging Trump supporters to give up their lives for his re-election. During his Tuesday night show, Cuomo offered a long rebuttal of “ReTrumplicans” who have refused to accept the political reality that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. In a long monologue, […]
