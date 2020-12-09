Chris Cuomo Pulls Out Rambo Impression to Mock AZ GOP’s ‘Absurd,’ ‘Embarrassing’ Tweet Calling for Political Martyrdom to Support Trump

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump fires top U.S. cybersecurity official



President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the top U.S. cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a tweet, accusing him without evidence of making a "highly inaccurate" statement on the security of the U.S... Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump, ‘Stop the Narcissism’



On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 3 weeks ago President Trump tweets about Clark County Commission election results



President Trump has sent out a tweet in regards to the Clark County election results for the county commission C race between Ross Miller and Stavros Anthony. More:.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago