Kate Middleton & Prince William Reunite With British Royal Family During Social Distance Holiday Event

Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Prince William and Kate Middleton have reunited with their family at Windsor Castle on Tuesday night (December 8) in Windsor, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge concluded their three-day train tour with a visit with Queen Elizabeth II, as well as William‘s father, Prince Charles, and step-mother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. His uncle Prince [...]
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive in Scotland for First Stop of British Tour on Royal Train

Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive in Scotland for First Stop of British Tour on Royal Train 01:02

 Prince William and Kate Middleton will thank people who have worked so hard for their communities during the nine months of the coronavirus pandemic

