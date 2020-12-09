Global  
 

Sofia Richie Defends Her Support of Olivia Jade After Her Red Table Talk Interview

Just Jared Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Sofia Richie is sticking by Olivia Jade. The 22-year-old model and influencer shared her support for Olivia, who gave her first interview since her parents, Lori Loughlin and Massimo Giannulli, were charged in the college admissions scandal earlier this year. Olivia joined Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jada‘s mom, Adrienne [...]
News video: Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal 01:23

 , Olivia Jade Giannulli Breaks Silence , on College Admissions Scandal . Olivia Jade appeared on 'Red Table Talk' on Tuesday to talk about the events that landed her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in prison. Loughlin and Giannulli both admitted to paying William "Rick" singer...

