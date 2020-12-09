Jennifer Lopez Wears Skin Tight Pants To Go Holiday Shopping
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a night on the town in New York City on Tuesday (December 8). The 51-year-old singer and actress got a kick start on her holiday shopping this afternoon with some of her team. Jennifer, who wore some skin tight pants for her outing, first stopped by the Dior shop and [...]
Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a night on the town in New York City on Tuesday (December 8). The 51-year-old singer and actress got a kick start on her holiday shopping this afternoon with some of her team. Jennifer, who wore some skin tight pants for her outing, first stopped by the Dior shop and [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources