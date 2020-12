See Post: Kriti Sanon confirms she has tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

There were reports yesterday on December 8 that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon had tested positive for COVID-19, however no official confirmation was made by the actress. She has now posted on her Instagram account to inform her fans that she has tested positive.



She wrote on her Instagram post- "I'd like to inform everyone...

